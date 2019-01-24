Woman charged after 22 horses and a dog starved to death in Wake County

A 64-year-old woman has been charged with animal cruelty after 22 horses and a dog died of starvation in southern Wake County, the sheriff’s office said.

Janet Burleson was charged Wednesday, five days after neighbors found the dead animals on a 1.8-acre property at 10305 Fanny Brown Road, according to a spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges were filed against Burleson “after days of interviews and help from the public,” the spokesman, Eric Curry, said in a news release.

Investigators learned that Burleson owned the horses and took them over the summer to the Fanny Brown Road property owned by her parents, Curry said. A few months ago, he said, Burleson stopped caring for the animals.

Janet Burleson CCBI

Wake County property records show that Amos and Jean Lavender bought the property in 1983. In 2002, ownership shifted solely to Jean Lavender.





Curry told The News & Observer on Wednesday that no one has lived in the house on the property for 16 years, and that the home is uninhabitable because of mold.

A dead dog was also found on the property last week.

Officials said Wednesday that necropsy reports showed all the animals died of starvation.

As that news spread on Wednesday, Curry said, Burleson’s brother “encouraged her to meet with investigators.” After an interview, Burleson was taken to the Wake County jail.

Another dog found alive in a cage on the property is being cared for by animal control officials, according to Curry.





Burleson faces a total of 24 charges of animal cruelty.