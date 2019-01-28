Third man charged in fatal shooting last month in Durham

A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting last month that left a man dead in Durham, according to police.
Oscar Saul Velis-Argueta is the third person charged with murder in the Dec. 16 death of 31-year-old Abel Corroles, Durham police announced Monday.
Corroles was found in the 3000 block of Guess Road shortly before 5 a.m. that day.
Manuel Meija-Mendoza and Kevin Antonio Linares-Romero were charged in the case last month, The News & Observer previously reported.
Velis-Argueta is being held in the Durham County jail without bond, a police spokeswoman said.
