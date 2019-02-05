Raleigh mother says police pointed gun at her 6-year-old son and parents

A Raleigh woman says police officers investigating a robbery pointed guns at her 6-year-old son and the boy’s grandparents while searching her parents’ home.

LaDonna Clark was one of a handful of speakers who renewed their call for changes in the Raleigh Police Department during the City Council’s meeting Tuesday night. Among other things, they want a police oversight committee with subpoena power — something the city would need the General Assembly’s permission to do.

“On a 35-degree and rainy night, my son with autism was forced out of a home with military-style rifles aimed at him and made to sit on the cold, wet ground for well over an hour by [the police] SWAT [team],” Clark said.

Officers had a warrant to search the home on Friar Tuck Road in mid-November in connection with an armed robbery at the AT&T store on Capital Boulevard. Police had found a cardboard box left by one of the suspects with the address of the home on it, according to the warrant.

The suspect is a relative, Clark said, but police knew the suspect wasn’t living at the house at the time and that officers had previously been to the home to “check in.”

Efforts to reach the Raleigh Police Department on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Clark told City Council members she tried to file a complaint with the Police Department but was told she’d have to identify which policies had been violated and come in for an interview before an investigation could begin.

She also asked to see police camera video only to be “assured by [police] that even though my complaint had not been officially acknowledged that the officers did nothing wrong,” she said. “The question remains: Who is policing the police?”

“If you are not offended by the thought of a 6-year-old being forced to look down the barrel of an assault rifle or if you have become desensitized to the mistreatment of blacks in the city of Raleigh, you don’t deserve to continue to sit where you are sitting,” Clark told city leaders.

Clark said she only heard back from the police after she signed up to speak to the council. They wanted to get more information about her complaint and to give her an Internal Affairs case number for an investigation, she said.

Mayor Pro Tem Corey Branch met with Clark about the search warrant and asked City Manager Ruffin Hall to follow-up on the incident. It wouldn’t be fair to comment on the incident without knowing what happened, Branch said.

Speakers including Jessica Lin, Kimberly Muktarian and Ivanna Gonzalez of the Raleigh Police Accountability Community Taskforce asked that the Police Department follow the example of others that put their policies and procedures online.

The council had previously asked for a staff recommendation on different police accountability task forces and what the city could do. The city manager said the report is still months away.



