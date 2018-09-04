After Raleigh arrest is caught on video, residents call again for police accountability

Protesters gathered outside Raleigh City Hall on Tuesday to call for more police accountability in the aftermath of viral videos that captured the arrest of a man who had assaulted several Raleigh police officers.

Calling the protest a “folding chair sit-in,” a handful of community activists said they would bring their own chairs if the police department and city leaders would not “invite them to the table.” Several protesters spoke during the 6 p.m. event, and other community members spoke during the Raleigh City Council’s 7 p.m. meeting to push for a police oversight committee, among other requests.

Now is the time to raise people’s voices and the community’s awareness of what is happening within Raleigh and the entire country, said Diana Powell, leader of the nonprofit Justice Served NC.





“It can no longer be just a moment,” Powell said. “It has to continue to be a movement. And we understand that once you start moving the people, things will begin to change. We want to encourage the rest of our community to know that leadership leads with no fear.”

Frederick Hall, 44, was charged last month after he threw punches and struck several officers near the intersection of Garner Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Southeast Raleigh. The officers proceeded to restrain Hall, with one officer striking him repeatedly on the back with a baton while Hall was biting another officer. A video of the arrest went viral on social media, causing outrage and condemnation within the community.

SHARE COPY LINK Bodycam video released Monday, August 20, 2018 shows a struggle between Raleigh police officers and Frederick Hall on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.

Community advocates and some residents have said the officers should not have continued to beat Hall after he was on the ground.





Representatives of the Raleigh Police Protective Association said the offers acted appropriately toward Hall. Wake County District Attorney Freeman declined to press charges against the officers.

Hall’s family has said that he deals with mental illness and had a prior altercation with police in 2016. Some members of his family spoke during the protest and said they still didn’t have all of the information they have requested from police.

The Raleigh Police Accountability Community Taskforce, also known as PACT, has been calling for years for an oversight committee that would have investigative and subpoena powers. Raleigh leaders would have to request a local bill through the North Carolina General Assembly create the task force.

PACT and other organizations say they want to make sure the community and elected leaders understand who the real enemy is and isn’t, said Dawn Blagrove, executive director of the Carolina Justice Policy Center.

“The enemy is not law enforcement,” she said. “The enemy is an abuse of power and use of excessive force. All of us, law enforcement, elected officials and community, all have a vested interest and seeing that we root out and eliminate the real enemy — which is abuse of power and excessive force.”

Other requests made by the protesters included: