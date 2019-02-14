Wake County commissioner accuses board member of lying, taking credit for park plan

Wake County Commissioners Chair Jessica Holmes has accused fellow Commissioner Matt Calabria of lying and “taking credit” for a proposal to give controversial county land to the town of Fuquay-Varina.

Holmes accused Calabria of making a false statement regarding a proposal to give the former Crooked Creek Golf Course to the town of Fuquay-Varina. The county board voted to buy the 143-acre property last summer and then voted in January to try to sell it. The board will likely discuss giving the property to the town of Fuquay-Varina during its meeting Monday.

“You are either intentionally misleading the public or intentionally being inflammatory and disingenuous,” Holmes wrote in an email sent Thursday morning.

She referenced a statement from Calabria posted on social media that read, in part, “On January 7 of this year, the commission voted 4-3 to declare the South Wake Park property ‘surplus,’ to immediately begin entertaining bids for the property, and to sell it to the highest bidder.”

During the January meeting to put the property up for sale, Holmes said the property didn’t have to go to the highest bidder and staff should work to find partner organizations

There was never an intention to sell to the highest bidder, she said, adding “you should review the recording, publicly retract this statement and apologize.”

Calabria responded a few hours later that he didn’t believe “this method of communicating questions or concerns is particularly appropriate or constructive.” The email from Holmes was sent to the board and reporters from The News & Observer and The Indy. A reporter at WRAL was later added in follow-up emails.

“After the long public dialogue on this issue, I would hope that a united commission can be positive and forward-looking rather than retrospective and relitigating,” Calabria wrote.

Holmes responded to his email and said she agreed “this method of communication is unfortunate and less than ideal.”

“However, communicating a falsehood to the public is even more disturbing and you tend to take the approach of deny and or lie when concerns are brought to you directly,” Holmes said.

She also said Calabria was not “engaged in conversations regarding the proposed solution that will be discussed on Monday.”

“[You] are only now seeming to claim credit and involvement as this best suits your narrative that you are the good guy and the rest of us are anti-park and or anti-open space,” Holmes said. “Your political maneuvering throughout this process has been divisive and counterproductive, and at times intentionally misleading to the public.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.