Wake County wants to unload Crooked Creek – and Fuquay-Varina is happy to take it

A property with a controversial history soon could belong to Fuquay-Varina.

Town leaders voted Tuesday night to begin negotiations with Wake County to receive the 143-acre property that once was Crooked Creek Golf Course. A day earlier, Wake County commissioners voted unanimously to offer it to the town.

Wake County bought the land last summer for about $4 million. But soon after new board members were elected in November, the property was listed as surplus in January.

Fuquay-Varina Mayor John Byrne called the offer extremely generous.

“We appreciate a $4 million gift to the town,” Byrne said.

The next step is for the town and the county to hammer out an agreement to transfer ownership of the land. Fuquay-Varina Town Manager Adam Mitchell said he hoped the details could be worked out within a month. If a deal can be finalized, it first would go to the county commissioners March 18 for approval and then to the town commissioners the next day.

The town would like to receive the entire 143 acres. It would preserve it for open space and public use, including a school.

Mitchell said residents should not expect to use the property immediately even though it was envisioned as a park by Wake County leaders last fall.

“When the town is ready, it will go through a master planning process,” he said.

It could take six or more years for that to happen, he said.