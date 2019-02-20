Davis Drive Middle School and Alston Ridge Elementary get new principals

Two high-performing Cary schools are getting new principals to replace leaders who left to take other jobs in the school district.

The Wake County school system announced Tuesday that Barry Richburg will start as principal of Davis Drive Middle School on March 18 with a salary of $100,493. Richburg has been principal of Yates Mill Elementary School in Cary since 2015.

Luther Thomas will stay on as Davis Drive’s interim principal until Richburg starts. Rick Williams left Davis Drive to lead the new Alston Ridge Middle School.

Niko Schutte is being promoted from assistant principal to principal of Alston Ridge Elementary School on March 11 with a salary of $95,573. Schutte has been at Alston Ridge since 2014.

Teresa Abron will stay on as Alston Ridge’s interim principal until Schutte takes over. Teresa Caswell left Alston Ridge to lead the new Parkside Elementary.