Local

Davis Drive Middle School and Alston Ridge Elementary get new principals

By T. Keung Hui

February 20, 2019 05:10 PM

Conn Elementary Principal Barry Richburg competes against Powell Elementary Principal Chas Miller, not pictured, during a Principal Dance-Off Thursday at Ligon Middle School in Raleigh. The principals competed for bragging rights while collecting new and gently used book donations for the WAKE Up and Read. The community initiative focuses on helping children read on grade level by third-grade. The dance-off emerged from online boasting during last month’s snow days as parents bragged about their principals’ dancing skills. Miller went on to win the competition. The event collected nearly 3,000 books.
CARY

Two high-performing Cary schools are getting new principals to replace leaders who left to take other jobs in the school district.

The Wake County school system announced Tuesday that Barry Richburg will start as principal of Davis Drive Middle School on March 18 with a salary of $100,493. Richburg has been principal of Yates Mill Elementary School in Cary since 2015.

Luther Thomas will stay on as Davis Drive’s interim principal until Richburg starts. Rick Williams left Davis Drive to lead the new Alston Ridge Middle School.

Niko Schutte is being promoted from assistant principal to principal of Alston Ridge Elementary School on March 11 with a salary of $95,573. Schutte has been at Alston Ridge since 2014.

Teresa Abron will stay on as Alston Ridge’s interim principal until Schutte takes over. Teresa Caswell left Alston Ridge to lead the new Parkside Elementary.

T. Keung Hui

T. Keung Hui has covered K-12 education for the News & Observer since 1999, helping parents, students, school employees and the community understand the vital role education plays in North Carolina. His primary focus is Wake County, but he also covers statewide education issues.

