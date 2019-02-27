Backlash over Duke’s delay on light-rail prompts call for city to use eminent domain

Duke faculty, on the eve of a critical decision, called Tuesday night on university leaders to support the $3.3 billion Durham-Orange Light-Rail project.

A Durham City Council member also floated the idea of taking Duke land needed for the light-rail project by eminent domain.

Duke is the last local partner that needs to sign a cooperative agreement with GoTriangle for the 17.7-mile light-rail line between Chapel Hill and Durham. The plan also depends on Duke donating land for the light-rail corridor on Erwin Road. Without Duke’s participation, the light-rail project is unlikely to advance to a federal funding application.

“How can the very economic trajectory of our region be determined by one wealthy, private landowner? Is this consistent with the moniker of being the most progressive city in the South?” Durham City Council member Mark-Anthony Middleton told The News & Observer.

“Why hasn’t the specter of using eminent domain to obtain the land needed from Duke been publicly raised? If light rail is truly all it is billed to be then how can we allow it not to happen?” Middleton wrote in a statement he sent to The News & Observer on Tuesday night.

“I don’t want to hear any more bellyaching from GoTriangle, nor prompting or cajoling from public officials about black folk going hat in hand to Duke begging for our economic future while not boldly and redemptively using the power that made us beggars in the first place. We’ve heard the case, now show us how serious you really are. Welcome to the unsexy part of the actual work of racial equity,” Middleton said.

The Duke Faculty Union, in “an urgently considered vote,” overwhelmingly supported the statement urging Duke to back the project and help improve transportation “for the most marginalized members of society.”

Union President Christopher Shreve released the statement in an email Tuesday. In it, Duke faculty noted the years of hard work planning the 17.7-mile light-rail system and the need to bring federal dollars home to meet the Triangle’s goals of “green infrastructure and improved access to medical facilities, schools, and shopping centers.”

“The economic and social benefits that a reliable, affordable, and convenient transit system will make are undisputed,” the statement said. “The vast majority of local organizations, businesses, and academic institutions have enthusiastically put their support behind this well-researched, carefully planned project. As the largest employer in Durham, Duke University and its affiliated Health Systems stand to gain tremendously from the increased access to and from campuses, hospitals, downtown, and neighboring universities.”

The Faculty Union represents instructors and lecturing fellows in Duke’s Trinity College of Arts and Sciences, Graduate School and Center for Documentary Studies.

Middleton called on the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, Durham CAN, the People’s Alliance, N.C. Central University, Coalition for Affordable Housing and Transit and the Durham Housing Authority to make their case not just to Duke, but to “ask those of us entrusted with immense power where our land grabbing, tunnel digging resolve has gone.”

“How dare we look the heirs of Hayti in the face after a decade of raising expectations only to once again dash hopes by mortgaging our city’s future off to a powerful private institution. Duke has been and will continue to be a beloved partner in Durham’s future. They should not, however, determine our future,” he said.

“If light rail dies it won’t be because Duke killed it. It will be because Duke was allowed to kill it,” Middleton said.

Earlier this week, leaders at NCCU, the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, Durham Technical Community College and the Durham Housing Authority held a press conference touting their support for light rail.

Henry McKoy, an instructor in the NCCU School of Business and a representative of the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People said on Monday that light rail could “bring back economic development that’s been missing for so long” in the Hayti area.

Middleton said when he and the rest of the City Council approved the rail operations maintenance facility rezoning in South Durham, parcels of that rezoned land were acquired through eminent domain.

“What makes Duke University so different?” Middleton asked.

Neighbors of the rail yard have filed a lawsuit over the rezoning.

The Duke Faculty statement was issued just one day after GoTriangle released a 20-page report outlining six years of talks with Duke leaders about the light-rail project and how it might affect Duke’s medical and research facilities.

The report and documents submitted to the Federal Transit Administration during that time show Duke did not raise objections to the proposed light-rail route. Duke officials did ask that GoTriangle move a station from the front of the Duke and Durham VA medical centers to a site closer to Trent Drive.

Duke President Vincent Price, in a November letter to Durham and GoTriangle officials, said the university has been trying to work with GoTriangle for years. He cited several lingering concerns, including maintaining emergency access to the hospital, how noise and vibrations from the light rail might affect medical and research facilities, and how road closures could affect traffic around the medical center.

The project’s risks to Durham’s health, safety and economy are too great to move forward, Price said.

The GoTriangle report paints a different picture, noting the conversation with Duke was productive until the project advanced to the planning stage in 2016. After that, GoTriangle officials said Duke staff rarely attended planning meetings, delayed critical information about Duke’s needs and only in recent months raised concerns about how electromagnetic radiation from the light-rail system might affect sensitive medical and research equipment.

The conversation “began to reveal bizarre contradictions, complications, and a general dissatisfaction,” the GoTriangle report said.

Duke officials have not responded to questions about the GoTriangle report. Michael Schoenfeld, Duke’s vice president for public affairs and community relations, said in an email Friday that Duke officials still are reviewing data about possible electromagnetic interference from the light-rail system.

GoTriangle must meet an April 30 deadline for submitting the project to the Federal Transit Administration for $1.23 billion in funding — half the project’s $2.47 billion construction cost. A federal decision has to be in hand by Nov. 30 to meet a deadline for getting $190 million in state funding.

That puts the project on a tight timeline and makes it unclear if Durham has time to pursue an eminent domain taking of Duke land. Eminent domain would require a third-party appraisal and potentially could end up in court.