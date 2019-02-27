Durham man robbed four banks in less than two weeks, police say. Now he’s behind bars.

A Durham man robbed four banks in less than two weeks before he was arrested over the weekend, according to police.

Gregory Tracy McAllister, 53, is accused in four bank robberies between Feb. 11 and Feb. 22. Police say he robbed the same bank branch, BB&T on South Miami Boulevard, twice.

Durham police have said they suspected the same man was responsible for the first three robberies. In each case, witnesses told police a man wearing a hoodie entered the bank, handed a note to a teller and ran away with cash. He did not show a weapon.

On Saturday, police said they arrested McAllister and charged him with the fourth robbery, which occurred the day before at at PNC Bank at 2313 N.C. 54.

Police said Wednesday that they have also charged McAllister with the following robberies:

▪ Feb. 11, BB&T at 5407 S. Miami Blvd.

▪ Feb. 14, the same BB&T

▪ Feb. 19, BB&T at 1107 W. N.C. 54

McAllister was also charged with possessing heroin. He is being held in the Durham County jail on a $200,000 bond, police said.