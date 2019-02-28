Duke University president explains light-rail decision. Is eminent domain next?

Duke’s president is defending the university’s decision not to support the Durham-Orange light-rail project, even as Durham’s mayor says backers may yet pursue eminent domain to make it happen.

In a letter released to the Duke community, President Vincent Price acknowledged many are now questioning Duke’s support for Durham.

“In this particular case, Duke was asked to make financial, land and other commitments that would have required taking unacceptable risks to the safety of our patients and the public, and the continued viability of our research and health enterprises,” Price said in the letter.

“To do so under the imposed deadline would have abdicated Duke’s responsibility, and my personal responsibility as president, to act prudently in our institutional and public interest.”

The letter reiterated concerns in a letter Price and other university leaders sent GoTriangle on Wednesday, in which they said the project had undergone many changes and faced growing financial challenges.

In particular, Price wrote: “Duke has been consistent about the significant challenges created by placing a rail line down Erwin Road adjacent to a hospital and biomedical research center.”

Price said Duke remains committed to a regional transit network using all available technologies.

But in public emails to media outlets and others Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said GoTriangle remains committed to the light rail project. The 17.7 mile line that would connect UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill to N.C. Central University in Durham, with stops at Duke, downtown Durham and other planned stations along the way.

“Duke’s decision not to sign the cooperative agreement is a terrible blow to this project and our community,” Schewel wrote one constituent Thursday. “The GoTriangle board of directors is looking at all of its options, including eminent domain, as I have informed President Price of Duke.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.