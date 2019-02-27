Duke won’t back Durham-Orange light rail project. ‘Major setback,’ says GoTriangle

Duke University will not sign a critical agreement needed for the $3.3 billion Durham-Orange light-rail project to move forward, GoTriangle officials announced late Wednesday.

Duke notified GoTriangle Wednesday morning, the GoTriangle news release said. Duke officials were not immediately available for comment.

“GoTriangle and local elected officials have worked closely with the university to address concerns so Duke’s action today is especially disappointing,” GoTriangle officials said in the release.

“This is a major setback for the Durham and Orange county communities and the entire Triangle region,” officials said. “GoTriangle will work with the elected officials in Durham and Orange counties and the Federal Transit Administration to assess all available options and decide upon a course of action.”

The cooperative agreement between Duke and GoTriangle would have been the last one necessary for the 17.7-mile light-rail line between Chapel Hill and Durham. N.C. Railroad officials, who signed a memorandum of understanding with GoTriangle in November, said in a news release Wednesday they are willing to sign a lease once engineering plans and other details are final.

GoTriangle’s engineering plans are only about 20 percent completed, according to N.C. Railroad officials. The lease would allow the light-rail trains to operate in and adjacent to the existing railroad through downtown Durham.

The plan has depended on Duke donating land for the light-rail corridor on Erwin Road. Without Duke’s participation, officials have said the light-rail project is unlikely to advance to a federal funding application.

The decision came just hours after a Durham City Council member suggested GoTriangle could use eminent domain to force Duke to sell its land in the proposed light-rail corridor.

“How can the very economic trajectory of our region be determined by one wealthy, private landowner?” City Council member Mark-Anthony Middleton told The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun.

“I don’t want to hear any more bellyaching from GoTriangle, nor prompting or cajoling from public officials about black folk going hat in hand to Duke begging for our economic future while not boldly and redemptively using the power that made us beggars in the first place,” Middleton said. “We’ve heard the case; now show us how serious you really are. Welcome to the unsexy part of the actual work of racial equity.”

Years of talks

Duke’s decision follows a 20-page GoTriangle report released Monday that outlined six years of talks with Duke about the light-rail project and how it might affect Duke’s medical and research facilities.

The report and documents submitted to the Federal Transit Administration during that time show Duke did not raise objections to the proposed light-rail route but did ask GoTriangle to move a station serving the Duke and Durham VA medical centers.

GoTriangle must meet an April 30 deadline for submitting the project to the Federal Transit Administration for $1.23 billion in funding — half the project’s $2.47 billion construction cost. A federal decision has to be in hand by Nov. 30 to meet a deadline for getting $190 million in state funding.

FTA officials will take changes to the plan, such as Duke’s position, into account as they review the project. The FTA’s final project score, expected soon, will determine how much money GoTriangle will need to set aside for unexpected costs.

Project supporters and opponents have lobbied Duke in recent weeks.

After “an urgently considered vote,” the Duke Faculty Union issued a news release Tuesday night urging Duke to back the project and help improve transportation “for the most marginalized members of society.”

The Faculty Union represents instructors and lecturing fellows in Duke’s Trinity College of Arts and Sciences, Graduate School and Center for Documentary Studies. Faculty with Duke’s Nicholas School of the Environment sent a similar letter to Duke administrators Friday asking for them to reconsider their position on light rail.

Critics of the light-rail plan have petitioned Duke to continue opposing the project, which they have said is too expensive, connects too little of the Triangle and does nothing to ease congestion, pollution or increasing gentrification.

Middleton called on the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, Durham CAN (Congregations, Associations and Neighborhoods), the People’s Alliance, N.C. Central University, Coalition for Affordable Housing and Transit and the Durham Housing Authority to make their case not just to Duke, but to “ask those of us entrusted with immense power where our land grabbing, tunnel digging resolve has gone.”

Middleton said when he and the rest of the City Council approved the rail operations maintenance facility rezoning in South Durham, parcels of that rezoned land were acquired through eminent domain.

“What makes Duke University so different?” Middleton asked.

Neighbors of the rail yard have filed a lawsuit over the rezoning.

The pending deadline puts Durham on a tight timeline and makes it unclear if there is time to pursue taking of Duke land. Eminent domain would require a third-party appraisal and potentially could end up in court.