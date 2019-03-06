State lawmaker says Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools dismantling student mentoring program.

A state lawmaker says the Chapel Hill-Carrboro school district is dismantling a student mentoring program he ran for 16 years before joining the legislature.

The district disagrees.

Rep. Graig R. Meyer, a Chapel Hill Democrat who represents the 50th District, took to social media this week to rally support for the program, which has served students of color since 1995.

The Blue Ribbon Mentor-Advocate Program provides mentorship, tutoring, volunteer opportunities, college visits and scholarships. Mentors and students partner as early as fourth grade, with the idea that they will maintain this relationship through postsecondary education. Mentors and staff also partner with parents of participants.

Both of Susan Headen’s sons met their mentors in fourth grade, and both sons have maintained those relationships past high school graduation.

“It is a superb program,” Headen said. “Both of my sons benefited, and I did too.”

“It created a bridge between two very different families,” she explained. “I’m the working poor, and they’re doctors. They were able to help me in the places I wasn’t equipped.”

Headen’s younger son, Alan Headen, is an engineering student at N.C. Agricultural and Technical State University, and his mentor still calls him to talk through selecting classes and meeting with professors. Alan’s mentor was with him for eight years of academics, but he also taught Alan skills like hiking, skiing and wilderness survival. Headen said the two families regularly spent holidays together.

Meyer, who ran the program from 1998 to 2014, released an open letter to the Chapel Hill-Carrboro community Monday pleading for continued investment.

“For about five years, the program has been neglected by district leadership,” he wrote. “For much of that time there has not been a program coordinator. The staff has shrunk. Grant funding has been lost. Scholarship funds have dwindled as there has been only limited capacity for fundraising.”

In addition, his letter says, the program’s website has been reduced to a single page on the district’s website which was inaccessible during recruiting season, transportation has been eliminated, and the cost of the program’s spring break trip has been transferred to the students.

Headen says the program hasn’t had a dedicated director in years, which she sees as the root of the problem. Without a director to spearhead fundraising, she said scholarships for the participants have dropped from several thousand dollars to just a few hundred.

These changes have been made, Meyer’s letter said, despite the success of the program.

“Perhaps they are unaware that a UNC School of Education evaluation found that the program has a 97.5 percent high school graduation rate and that 100 percent of those students enrolled in some type of post-secondary education,” Meyer’s letter said.

Reached by phone, Meyer said has been privately speaking up for the program for years but declined to comment beyond the letter.

“To avoid publicly criticizing the school district that I so dearly love, I have tried to advocate quietly behind the scenes for continued support for the program,” his letter said. “But I cannot remain private in my advocacy any longer because the students of Chapel Hill and Carrboro need this program. Indeed, all of us do.”

School board responds

The Chapel Hill-Carborro school board released its own letter Wednesday.

“The program is not being dismantled,” it said.

Instead, a version of the program will be housed in a “newly organized Office of Equity and Inclusion with some BRMA personnel located in our schools to strengthen outreach.”

The change will help expand the number of students served by the program and increasing diversity in mentors, the letter said.

“District administration and our board recognize the importance of communicating plans as BRMA continues to be an important part of our toolkit for improving outcomes for all students,” the letter read. “We are grateful for the raised awareness and story sharing related to students. We look forward to continued conversation with community members.”

Their letter did not address Meyer’s concerns about reduced funding.

Headen plans to advocate for a dedicated director and more investment in the program at upcoming board meetings. The school board is next scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Center at 750 S. Merritt Mill Road in Chapel Hill for a budget work session.

“This is the only program that children of color benefit from,” Headen said. “There is nothing else they do for these kids. As a parent, I can tell you that it’s not fair.”