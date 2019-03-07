Durham police investigate second homicide in less than 24 hours after fatal shooting

Police are investigating a homicide Thursday after a man was found fatally shot in a parking lot on Fayetteville Street.

Durham officers were called to a shooting shortly after 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Fayetteville Street near Old Fayetteville Street, police said in a news release.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.





The death marked the second homicide in Durham in less than 24 hours.

Moncel Deangelo Garrett-Richardson, 21, was found shot at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Holloway Street. Jonathan Wade White, 19, of Durham has been charged with his murder, police said.

Durham leaders in January called on the N.C. General Assembly to put in place “common-sense gun laws” after at least five homicides occurred in the first 11 days of 2019.

Violent crime in Durham was down 13 percent in 2018 compared to the prior year, and was at a four-year low. But the city had 32 homicides last year, a 52 percent increase from 2017, The News & Observer has reported.

Anyone with information about Thursday’s fatal shooting is asked to call Durham police at 919-560-4440, ext. 29341 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.



