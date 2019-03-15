2nd suspect accused of illegally getting opioids at Raleigh, Wake Forest stores

A 22-year-old Cary man is the second person this week accused of having up to 23 years worth of opioids.

Darius Malik Lee is charged with trafficking opium or heroin, conspiring to traffic opium or heroin and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or forgery. He was arrested Thursday in Raleigh by that city’s police department.

His arrest came the day after drug-related charges were filed against Shericka Nicole Lee of Raleigh. The News & Observer contacted the law enforcement agencies involved in the arrests to ask whether the two are related and hadn’t received responses as of Friday afternoon. Darius Lee has two addresses listed on the arrest warrants: One in Cary, and one in Raleigh that is the same as the address listed for Shericka Lee on her warrant.

Darius Lee used fraudulent prescriptions from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13 to get drugs at Hayes Barton Pharmacy in Raleigh and Health First Pharmacy in Wake Forest, police from those cities say.

Authorities say he obtained phenergan with codeine, a cough medicine. Codeine is an opioid that can be used to relieve pain and coughing, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Lee also had a “minimum term of 225 months and a maximum term of 282 months of opiate,” according to arrest warrants.

Fuquay-Varina police say Shericka Nicole Lee, arrested the day before Lee, also had years worth of painkillers in her possession. She had tried getting drugs at six pharmacies in one day, according to police.

The doctor’s name on prescriptions held by Shericka Lee and Darius Lee matched, according to information from arrest warrants. Police said at least some of the prescriptions were forged.





Darius Lee is being held on a $750,000 bond.