GoTriangle delays meeting on future of Durham-Orange light-rail project without Duke

By Tammy Grubb

March 11, 2019 01:10 PM

A map shows how the Durham-Orange light rail, the Durham-Wake commuter rail, and Chapel Hill and Wake County bus-rapid transit projects would link together to form a regional transit network.
DURHAM

A meeting to talk about how the Durham-Orange light-rail project can keep moving without Duke University’s cooperation has been postponed.

GoTriangle officials announced Monday that its Board of Trustees meeting set for Tuesday, March 12, would be moved to the board’s regularly scheduled March 27 meeting.

The delay gives GoTriangle staff time to continue working on updated details and budget information for the 18-mile light-rail plan, GoTriangle officials said in a news release. They also are waiting for additional feedback from the Federal Transit Administration, which is reviewing the project and its potential risks, as well as from North Carolina Railroad officials.

The story will be updated.

