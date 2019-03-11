GoTriangle delays meeting on future of Durham-Orange light-rail project without Duke

A meeting to talk about how the Durham-Orange light-rail project can keep moving without Duke University’s cooperation has been postponed.

GoTriangle officials announced Monday that its Board of Trustees meeting set for Tuesday, March 12, would be moved to the board’s regularly scheduled March 27 meeting.

The delay gives GoTriangle staff time to continue working on updated details and budget information for the 18-mile light-rail plan, GoTriangle officials said in a news release. They also are waiting for additional feedback from the Federal Transit Administration, which is reviewing the project and its potential risks, as well as from North Carolina Railroad officials.

