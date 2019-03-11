The Cameron Village post office is closing, but USPS wants a new location nearby

The Cameron Village post office on Oberlin Road might be closing, but the U.S. Postal Service is hopeful that it can find a new space to serve residents nearby.

The Postal Service plans to present its options for staying in the area on Thursday during a public meeting at Oberlin Baptist Church at 806 Oberlin Road. The meeting, at 6 p.m., is also a chance for residents to give the Postal Service feedback about potential locations and services it should consider.

Richard Hancock, a real estate specialist for the Postal Service, said in a letter to Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane that he is hoping to find a location “as close as reasonably possible to the prior location,” which is at 505 Oberlin Road.

The Postal Service would not say what locations it is considering.

The Cameron Village area has seen a wave of development in recent years from apartment and office developers. The post office is moving, in part, because of that rising interest in the area.

The Postal Service was told its lease at 505 Oberlin Road would be ending after the owner, York Properties, announced plans to renovate the mid-century building.

WakeMed will be putting a medical office in the building sometime in mid-2020, after it is modernized. York Properties said the WakeMed project presents a golden opportunity to renovate a building that dates back to 1962. The company had considered tearing the building down and constructing something new before it was able to find a single tenant to take over the entire space.

George York, president and CEO of York Properties, a major landlord and property manager in the Cameron Village area, said in an email that the post office was not considering any York properties for its relocation.





After the public meeting Thursday, the Postal Service said it will hold a comment period for 30 days, in which residents can continue to send in thoughts.

In its letter to the mayor, the Postal Service said if it decides to go with a location not identified during the public meeting on Thursday, “regulation generally requires the Postal Service to return to the public meeting stage ... to make a new presentation.”

Comments can be submitted to the Postal Service at PO Box 27497, Greensboro, NC 27498. Email comments can also be sent to Richard Hancock at Richard.a.hancock2@usps.gov.