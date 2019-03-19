Complaint about medicine led to shooting of Walgreens workers in Garner, warrant says

The man accused of shooting two Walgreens workers in Garner last month had gone to complain about his medicine, according to a search warrant released Tuesday.

Garner police spoke with family members at Stephen Allen Denning’s home who told them he had gone to the store to complain “because his medicine tasted funny,” the warrant says. Pharmacy workers told investigators that Denning, a regular customer, had demanded additional medication, according to the warrant.

Denning, 60, faces two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He is accused of shooting Sarah Wright, 31, of Clayton, and Brandon Gordon, 33, of Garner, Feb. 14 in the store at 1116 W. U.S. 70 near Timber Drive, according to police.

Denning was described as an “angry customer” in the 911 call made by one of the workers.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer

“A customer shot me in the pharmacy,” the caller said. “Please send someone.”

“Were they trying to hold you up?” the dispatcher asked.

“No, just an angry customer shot me,” the caller said.

Denning left the store and was apprehended outside a Golden Corral restaurant about two miles away, police say. The restaurant was closed when the arrest was made. A Wake County sheriff’s deputy fired a gun while apprehending Denning, who was then taken to the hospital, police say.

When investigators subsequently searched Denning’s home, they seized multiple weapons, including a 16-gauge shotgun, a .22-caliber rifle and a revolver, along with ammunition for each, the warrant says.

Denning was being held in the Wake County jail under $2 million bail.