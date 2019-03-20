WRAL reporter is leaving for a job in Dallas

WRAL reporter Candace Sweat is leaving Raleigh to take a job in Dallas.
Sweat, who joined WRAL in 2014 from WBMA/WCFT-TV in Birmingham, Ala., announced on Twitter Wednesday that she’s joining NBC DFW, the NBC affiliate in Dallas-Fort Worth, in April.
“Dallas is home, so I see this as a great opportunity both personally and professionally,” Sweat told The News & Observer in a Twitter message. “I’ll be going to NBC DFW as a reporter. And I’m incredibly excited.”
Sweat said her last day at WRAL is March 27 and she expects to start at NBC DFW, also known as KXAS, the second week in April.
Sweat is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington and attended graduate school at Florida State University, according to her WRAL bio.
