Local

WRAL reporter is leaving for a job in Dallas

By Brooke Cain

March 20, 2019 03:44 PM

WRAL TV has hired Brad Johansen from WKRC in Cincinnati to join their news anchor team starting April 2018.
WRAL TV has hired Brad Johansen from WKRC in Cincinnati to join their news anchor team starting April 2018.
WRAL TV has hired Brad Johansen from WKRC in Cincinnati to join their news anchor team starting April 2018.

WRAL reporter Candace Sweat is leaving Raleigh to take a job in Dallas.

Sweat, who joined WRAL in 2014 from WBMA/WCFT-TV in Birmingham, Ala., announced on Twitter Wednesday that she’s joining NBC DFW, the NBC affiliate in Dallas-Fort Worth, in April.

“Dallas is home, so I see this as a great opportunity both personally and professionally,” Sweat told The News & Observer in a Twitter message. “I’ll be going to NBC DFW as a reporter. And I’m incredibly excited.”

candace sweat wra_fitted.jpeg
Candace Sweat
CANDACE SWEAT

Sweat said her last day at WRAL is March 27 and she expects to start at NBC DFW, also known as KXAS, the second week in April.

Sweat is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington and attended graduate school at Florida State University, according to her WRAL bio.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

local

entertainment

local

local

Brooke Cain

Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and also covers local retail.

  Comments  