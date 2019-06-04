Here are the top 10 most expensive homes in Wake County, NC

Here are the top five high end, luxury houses in Wake County, NC, all of which lie within Raleigh city limits. Details on the mansions were found through property tax assessments.
RALEIGH
In a county of 400,000 households and 1.1 million people, the median residential, single-family home value in Wake County is $231,346, according to the county’s most recent property valuation in 2016.
There are about 1,000 homes assessed at $1 million or more.
Here are the top 10 most expensive single-family homes, based on building value, in Wake County. All are valued at more than $3.28 million. Five of the homes are located inside the I-440 Beltline and one is in Wake Forest. All but three were built after 2000.
The house at 1624 Morning Mountain Road near Falls Lake in North Raleigh sold for $5.5 million in July 2018. The buyer was not revealed, but the address is the same as that of Eli Global, a firm founded by Durham resident Greg Lindberg.
