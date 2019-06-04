Here are the top 10 most expensive homes in Wake County, NC

The top 5 most expensive houses in Wake County Here are the top five high end, luxury houses in Wake County, NC, all of which lie within Raleigh city limits. Details on the mansions were found through property tax assessments. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top five high end, luxury houses in Wake County, NC, all of which lie within Raleigh city limits. Details on the mansions were found through property tax assessments.

In a county of 400,000 households and 1.1 million people, the median residential, single-family home value in Wake County is $231,346, according to the county’s most recent property valuation in 2016.

There are about 1,000 homes assessed at $1 million or more.

Here are the top 10 most expensive single-family homes, based on building value, in Wake County. All are valued at more than $3.28 million. Five of the homes are located inside the I-440 Beltline and one is in Wake Forest. All but three were built after 2000.

This information is from the county’s most recent property tax assessments based on building value. More details can be found online at the Wake County Real Estate Property Search.

1

2801 Lakeview Drive, Raleigh is the most expensive assessed Wake County single-family home on land under 10 acres owned by an individual. As of 2019 the assessed building value is $5,309.820. Other details: 1.4 acres, 12,617 heated sq. ft., built in 2006, 1.5 story, 9 full baths, 3 half baths. Travis Long

2

#2. 1404 Barony Lake Way, Raleigh. Assessed building value: $4,833,095. Land value: $600,000. Heated sq. ft.: 17,792. Acres: 4.46. 1.88 stories. Built in 2007. 9 full baths, 3 half baths. Wake County Department of Revenue

3

#3. 2745 Lakeview Drive, Raleigh. Assessed building value: $4,733,919. Land value: $1,296,000. Heated sq. ft.: 16,047. Acres: 2.99. 1.75 stories. Built in 2002. 5 full baths, 3 half baths. Google Earth

4

#4. 10761 Trego Trail, Raleigh. Assessed building value: $4,498,262. Land value: $412,500. Heated sq. ft.: 21,993. Acres: 5.74. 1.4 stories. Built in 1998. 5 full baths, 3 half baths. Wake County Department of Revenue

5

#5. 6510 New Market Way, Raleigh. Assessed building value: $4,363,282. Land value: $607,500. Heated sq. ft.: 16,867. Acres: 1.84. 1.6 stories. Built in 1998. 8 full baths, 5 half baths. Wake County Department of Revenue

6

#6. 12324 Birchfalls Drive, Raleigh. Assessed building value: $3,823,736. Land value: $456,250. Heated sq. ft.: 16,859. Acres: 3.86. 1.75 stories. Built in 2002. 6 full baths, 4 half baths. Wake County Department of Revenue

7

#7. 1624 Oberlin Road, Raleigh. Assessed building value: $3,579,855. Land value: $1,487,500. Heated sq. ft.: 9,785. Acres: 1.52. 2 stories. Built in 1942. 3 full baths, 1 half baths. Wake County Department of Revenue

8

#8. 3319 White Oak Road, Raleigh. Assessed building value: $3,543,471. Land value: $900,000. Heated sq. ft.: 18,789. Acres: 1.84. 1.5 stories. Built in 2000. 3 full baths, 1 half baths. Wake County Department of Revenue

9

#9. 1300 Glennis Court, Wake Forest. Assessed building value: $3,412,058. Land value: $450,000. Heated sq. ft.: 11,466. Acres: 0.92. 1.5 stories. Built in 2007. 7 full baths, 2 half baths. Wake County Department of Revenue

10

#10. 409 Drummond Drive, Raleigh. Assessed building value: $3,283,508. Land value: $780,000. Heated sq. ft.: 13,629. Acres: 0.86. 2.5 stories. Built in 2009. 5 full baths, 2 half baths. Wake County Department of Revenue

The house at 1624 Morning Mountain Road near Falls Lake in North Raleigh sold for $5.5 million in July 2018. The buyer was not revealed, but the address is the same as that of Eli Global, a firm founded by Durham resident Greg Lindberg.