Wake County leaders approve more than 10 percent property tax increase

10 percent property tax increase? Where will the increase go? The Wake County Board of Commissioners will consider County Manager David Ellis’ proposed $1.47B budget for the fiscal year. The proposed budget includes a 9.7% property tax increase and more money for Wake County Public School Systems. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Wake County Board of Commissioners will consider County Manager David Ellis’ proposed $1.47B budget for the fiscal year. The proposed budget includes a 9.7% property tax increase and more money for Wake County Public School Systems.

Wake County leaders voted to raise the property tax rate even higher than what was originally recommended to give the Wake County Public School System more money.

The decision was met with support from many in the crowd during the Monday night meeting, but came after others said their taxes are already too high.

Wake County’s new property tax rate will be 72.07 cents per $100 of assessed property value, a 6.63 cent or roughly 10.13 percent increase.

The owner of a $300,000 house will pay $2,162.10 in county property taxes, a $198.90 increase.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

County Manager David Ellis had recommended a property tax rate increase of 6.36-cents per $100 to cover the costs of $1.47 billion budget.

Commissioners Jessica Holmes, Greg Ford, James West, VIckie Adamson, Matt Calabria and Susan Evans voted in favor of the budget. Commissioner Sig Hutchinson voted against the budget.

Voters backed three bonds last fall totaling $1.1 billion, which accounts for3.8 cents of the property tax rate hike. The bonds will fund the school system. Wake Technical Community College and parks, open space and greenways.

The budget gives the school system $45 million in additional funding. WCPSS had requested $48.3 million in new funding, and Ellis had recommended $36.5 million in new funding.

“Fully funding” the school system was a point of conflict in last year’s county elections, including in the Democratic primary. Two incumbents who were criticized for not fully funding the school system lost their re-election bids.

Speakers clap and clash

Several people signed up to speak Monday night about the proposed budget and — in some cases — take shots at others in the room, clapping or calling people part of the problems.

Susan Book asked for commissioners to consider the children who are fighting for resources and parents advocating on their behalf. Schools are crumbling, said Patti Taylor, adding that the lack of funding has contributed to Wake County schools moving in the wrong direction.

There needs to be more money for mental health workers, counselors and nurses, said Christy Verecky who described helping a student with a life-threatening medical situation. A nurse wasn’t at her school and she had to learn how to disconnect an insulin pump while on the phone with the nurse.

Gene Ortiz said he planned to speak calmly about the proposed tax increase but couldn’t after hearing the emotion from the pro-education speakers. He lives on a fixed-income, he said, adding he doesn’t have an extra 10% to give to the county.

“Let’s get real here, folks,” he said. “Dipping into our pockets is unfair. Shame on you.”

At one point a woman new to the county who supported more money for schools said people who have been here for a long time could always sell their homes for the increased value and move to Johnston County.

A man in the crowd shouted that she was part of the problem.





Other budget highlights:





$8.3 million increase to the Wake County Board of Elections’ Office to issue voter photo ID cards, among other things.

$6.3 million increase to open three new libraries, expand hours at six libraries and end all late fates.

$4 million increase to hire more than 20 employees and buy new ambulances for Emergency Medical Services.

$3.9 million increase in “organizational support,” including a 4% pay raise for county employees.

$1.7 million increase for IT security to prevent risk of hacking and digital ransoms.

You can find all of the materials, including the more than 400-page budget, at www.wakegov.com/budget

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.