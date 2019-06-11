Here are the top 10 most expensive homes in Durham County, NC

Local

DURHAM

Durham County is home to nearly 317,000 people living in 139,000 households. The median assessed value of a single family home is $225,793. Here are the top 10 most expensive residential single-family homes or estates based on building value, in Durham County, according to the latest county property value assessments completed in early 2019. All homes are in Durham, except for two with a Chapel Hill address. All are assessed at $2 million or more. For more details on each home, search the property record online at the Durham County Tax Administration.

1

3900 Dover Road_Durham.JPG
3900 Dover Road, Durham is the most expensive residential, single-family home or estate based on assessed building value in Durham County. The building value is $4,670,940. Other details: $289,650 land value, 1.59 acres, 18,513 heated sq. ft., built in 2008, 6 bathrooms, 4 half baths, 6 bedrooms. Durham County Tax Administration

2

10 Portofino Pl_Durham.JPG
#2 10 Portofino Place, Durham. Assessed building value: $2,871,549. Land value: $316,025. Heated sq. ft.: 13,350. Acres: 4.64. Built in 2009. 5 full baths, 3 half baths, 5 bedrooms. Durham County Tax Administration

3

4010 Dover Rd_Durham.JPG
#3. 4010 Dover Road, Durham. Assessed building value: $2,762,636. Land value: $413,782. Heated sq. ft.: 10,202. Acres: 19.19. Built in 1996. 6 full baths, 0 half baths, 6 bedrooms. Durham County Tax Administration

4

209 Lancaster Dr_Durham.JPG
#4. 209 Lancaster Drive, Chapel Hill. Assessed building value: $2,702,218. Land value: $489,206. Heated sq. ft.: 7,222. Acres: 2.04. Built in 1993. 4 full baths, 2 half baths, 5 bedrooms. Durham County Tax Administration

5

3300 Avon Rd_Durham.JPG
#5. 3300 Avon Road, Durham. Assessed building value: $2,620,219. Land value: $277,325. Acres: 3.09. Built in 2001. Durham County Tax Administration

6

3712 St Marks Rd_Durham.JPG
#6. 3712 St. Marks Road, Durham. Assessed building value: $2,589,981. Land value: $357,550. Heated sq. ft.: 9,320. Acres: 6.3. Built in 2010. 6 full baths, 2 half baths, 5 bedrooms. Durham County Tax Administration

7

2822 Chelsea Cir_Durham.JPG
#7. 2822 Chelsea Circle, Durham. Assessed building value: $2,157,673. Land value: $252,759. Heated sq. ft.: 7,110. Acres: 2.96. Built in 1925. 5 full baths, 1 half baths, 5 bedrooms. Durham County Tax Administration

8

2500 Vintage Hill Ct_Durham.JPG
#8. 2500 Vintage Hill Court, Durham. Assessed building value: $2,144,438. Land value: $81,937. Heated sq. ft.: 11,276. Acres: 1.37. Built in 2004. 5 full baths, 2 half baths, 4 bedrooms. Durham County Tax Administration

9

3406 Stagecoach Rd_Durham_Google Earth.jpg
#9. 3406 Stagecoach Road, Durham. Assessed building value: $2,143,275. Land value: $291,524. Heated sq. ft.: 7,142. Acres: 11.55. Built in 2004. 5 full baths, 1 half baths, 4 bedrooms. Google Earth

10

7105 Kepley Rd_Durham.JPG
#10. 7105 Kepley Road, Chapel Hill. Assessed building value: $2,090,359. Land value: $343,094. Heated sq. ft.: 10,678. Acres: 20.66. Built in 2001. 4 full baths, 1 half baths, 4 bedrooms. Durham County Tax Administration

