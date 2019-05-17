Three months after Greg Fishel’s departure, WRAL announces its new weather lineup

WRAL’s Weather Team, L-R: Peta Sheerwood, Elizabeth Gardner, Aimee Wilmoth, Mike Maze and Cat Campbell. WRAL

The sudden departure of WRAL chief meteorologist Greg Fishel in February left the station’s weather team shaken, but with a deep bench and in a good position to restructure.

That deep bench includes veterans Mike Maze and Elizabeth Gardner, as well as Aimee Wilmoth, Cat Campbell and Peta Sheerwood.

On Friday, WRAL announced the official weekday lineup that answers the question asked by many local viewers: “Who will replace Greg?”

That will be Mike Maze.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Maze will lead weekday evening weather coverage at 5 and 6 p.m. on WRAL, 10 p.m. on FOX 50 and 11 p.m. on WRAL. Campbell will join Maze at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on WRAL Wednesday through Friday, and will continue on weekend evenings for now. Later this fall, Campbell will be on weekdays at 4 and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Elizabeth Gardner will stay on morning duty, leading WRAL weather coverage from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and the FOX 50 weather from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Gardner will also do weather at noon each weekday.

Wilmoth will handle the 9 to 10 a.m. weather on FOX 50’s new expanded hour of news, which begins on June 3.

Sheerwood is the station’s weekend morning meteorologist.

WRAL will announce a new weekend evening meteorologist later this year. That will bring the total count to six for both stations.

Fishel’s departure

Fishel left WRAL suddenly in February, after nearly 40 years with the station, due to what the station described both on-air and in a statement to The News & Observer as a “personnel matter.”

In his own statement, Fishel wrote that he had “personal challenges over the last year.”

Fishel, who was WRAL’s most prominent on-air personality and a nationally known meteorologist, took what the station described as a medical leave of absence last year from early February until March 22, 2018. When he returned, Fishel handled weather on the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts, leaving Maze, who had filled in for Fishel during the absence, in the 11 p.m. slot.

While filling in for Fishel, Maze was diagnosed with vertical heterophoria, a misalignment of the eye muscles that can trigger symptoms such as dizziness, headaches and anxiety. Maze was treated for the condition and continued his work on-air.

Meanwhile, longtime meteorologist Mike Moss, most often seen on weekends, retired from the station in late 2018. Sheerwood, who started just weeks after Fishel left, was hired to fill Moss’ slot.

WRAL Weather

Learn more about the WRAL weather team at wral.com/weather.