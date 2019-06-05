Wake County judge raises bail for man accused of threatening to shoot elementary kids

Man charged with threatening Wake County students and having child porn appears in court Arthur Vladimir Kochetkov, the Wake Forest man who sparked fear after being charged with threatening elementary school students appeared in court in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, October 9, 2018, on new charges of possessing child pornography. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arthur Vladimir Kochetkov, the Wake Forest man who sparked fear after being charged with threatening elementary school students appeared in court in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, October 9, 2018, on new charges of possessing child pornography.

A Wake County judge increased the bail Wednesday for a man accused of threatening “to shoot up” an elementary school last year and possessing child pornography.

Superior Court Judge Vince M. Rozier raised the bail for Arthur Kochetkov of Wake Forest from $500,000 to $750,000. He is being held in the Wake County jail.

Kochetkov has been jailed since September after Facebook posts from his account stated he had “amassed an army big enough to slaughter all your Wake Forest kids in their local playground.”

Family members have said Kochetkov is mentally ill and could not have carried out his threats. Police found no weapons at the home he shares with his mother.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.