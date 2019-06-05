Local
Wake County judge raises bail for man accused of threatening to shoot elementary kids
A Wake County judge increased the bail Wednesday for a man accused of threatening “to shoot up” an elementary school last year and possessing child pornography.
Superior Court Judge Vince M. Rozier raised the bail for Arthur Kochetkov of Wake Forest from $500,000 to $750,000. He is being held in the Wake County jail.
Kochetkov has been jailed since September after Facebook posts from his account stated he had “amassed an army big enough to slaughter all your Wake Forest kids in their local playground.”
Family members have said Kochetkov is mentally ill and could not have carried out his threats. Police found no weapons at the home he shares with his mother.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
