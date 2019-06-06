Four Wake County schools, including two high schools, have new principals

(From left to right) Robert Morrison was named principal of Holly Springs High School. Joseph Nixon was named principal of Northwoods Elementary School. Stephanie Raiford was named principal of Mills Park Middle School. Keith Richardson was named principal of Knightdale High School. News & Observer/Wake County Public School System

Four Wake County schools, including two high schools, received new principals on Tuesday for the 2019-20 school year.

Robert Morrison was named principal of Holly Springs High School with a salary of $126,718. He replaces Brian Pittman, who left to become the district’s senior director for high school programs.

Morrison has been an assistant principal of Holly Springs High until he left in 2015 to become principal of Wendell Middle School. Diane Pridgen will serve as Wendell Middle’s interim principal from July 1 to Aug. 15.

Keith Richardson was named principal of Knightdale High School with a salary of $108,596. He replaces Jim Argent, who is not returning after going on medical leave.

Richardson has been principal of Crossroad Flex High School since it opened in 2016. Crossroads Flex offers flexible scheduling and allows students to take classes at home and at the campus in Cary.

Stephanie Raiford was named principal of Mills Park Middle School in Cary with a salary of $102,221. She replaces Robert Smith, who is retiring.

Raiford has been principal of Briarcliff Elementary School in Cary since 2012. Before that, she was an assistant principal at Reedy Creek Middle School in Cary.

Joseph Nixon was named principal of Northwoods Elementary School in Cary with a salary of $81,917. He replaces the retiring Robin Wahl.

Nixon has been assistant principal of Laurel Park Elementary School in Apex since 2017,