Durham City Council rejects police chief’s, city manager’s request for more officers

Charlotte Observer file image

The City Council rejected the Police Department’s request for 18 additional patrol officers during a budget work session Thursday.

The council voted to amend the budget proposed by City Manager Tom Bonfield by removing the Police Department’s request and instead spending about $650,000 to increase pay for the city’s part-time workers to $15.46 beginning next year.

Mayor Pro Tem Jillian Johnson offered the amendment, which was adopted 4-3 and supported by council members Vernetta Alston, Charlie Reece and Javiera Caballero.

Mayor Steve Schewel had offered a compromise that would have funded nine officers and given raises to part-time workers, but it was voted down 4-3 as Johnson, Reece, Alston and Caballero opposed his amendment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Thursday’s vote comes after a recent audit found The Police Department had the most city employees receiving at least $10,000 in overtime pay last year with 28, followed by the Water Management Department with 11.

It also comes as reported incidents of violent crime is up 17% as of June 1 compared to the same period last year. There have been 21 homicides in Durham this year, as many as in all of 2017. There were 32 homicides last year, according to the Police Department website.

The City Council plans to adopt the budget for fiscal year 2019-20 at its next meeting June 17.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.









