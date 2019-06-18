Wake teens used LetGo app to set up sweatshirt robbery, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police say one of two Wake County teens facing criminal charges used an online app to contact the people they robbed.

Kyle Andrew Boland, 16, of Fuquay-Varina, and Andreas Bocardo Darden, 18, of Cary, are facing multiple charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to court records obtained by The News & Observer on Tuesday. They were arrested earlier this month.

Officers responded to the Woodchase Pool in Fuquay-Varina, where two people reported meeting with an unknown person via LetGo, an app that allows people to buy and sell items.

The pair was trying to sell a sweatshirt when a “white male brandished a firearm and took the hoodie without paying for it,” court documents say.

LetGo records helped identify Boland, and license-plate records were used to name Darden as the person driving a car at the robbery scene, according to Fuquay-Varina police.

The incident wasn’t the first time a Triangle police department believes the LetGo app may have been tied to a crime.

In March, a college student was shot in a Costco parking lot in Durham after messaging his attacker on LetGo, The News & Observer has reported.

Last year, the Durham Police Department created areas at police stations so people can safely exchange items discussed on LetGo, Craigslist and other services.

This month, the Fuquay-Varina Police Department on its Facebook page encouraged people to buy and sell items in public places.

On its website, LetGo says it works with law enforcement agencies and doesn’t “tolerate attempts to deceive or defraud others.”