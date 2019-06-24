12-year-old boy shot Sunday night in Durham

12-year-old boy shot in Oxford Manor in Durham A 12-year-old boy was shot Sunday evening in Durham, according to police. The shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Keystone Place, which is in the Oxford Manor public housing community. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 12-year-old boy was shot Sunday evening in Durham, according to police. The shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Keystone Place, which is in the Oxford Manor public housing community.

The shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Keystone Place, which is in the Oxford Manor public housing community, according to police.

The boy was shot in the leg while walking through the neighborhood, Durham Police spokesperson Wil Glenn wrote in an email. He was taken to the hospital with an injury that wasn’t life-threatening, Glenn wrote.





Police didn’t say if they are investigating the shooting as an assault or if they are looking for a suspect.

At least three other people were also shot on Sunday in unrelated incidents, according to police.





▪ Police are investigating a shooting on the 4800 block of N.C. 55 in which three people were shot just before 2 a.m.

Two people were taken to a local hospital, and one person arrived at the hospital later, according to police. The wounds did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

The shooting occurred after an argument, police said.

▪ On Monday morning, Durham police found a dead man with an apparent gunshot wound inside a car on the 1000 block of East Geer Street. They said they were investigating the case as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



