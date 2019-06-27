Body-camera footage shows struggle between Durham police and man before fatal shooting

Durham police released body-camera video showing the struggle between the police and Ondrae Hutchinson and the fatal shooting March 30, 2019. This video is from the third officer on scene.

Police body-camera footage of a 30-year-old man shot by police shows officers struggling to handcuff the man before deploying a Taser and, seconds later, shooting him.

The footage released Thursday from the March 30, early-morning shooting begins by showing two officers out on the still dark morning with Hutchinson yelling in a driveway at 9 Bevel Court.

He tells officers they can’t touch him and asks why they haven’t pulled their gun out.

“I don’t feel pain no more because I am righteous. I give, I do unto others that I want to do. I just do it some ways wrong sometimes,” he said.

“You don’t understand that,” he said.

The footage was made public after a court filing by multiple media outlets, including The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun.

Police responded to 9 Bevel Court around 5:20 a.m. after a woman had called 911 to say the father of her child was damaging property inside the home and scaring her child, The N&O has reported.

A police report indicated Hutchinson was shot after he grabbed an officer’s gun and wouldn’t let go. The video does not clearly show him reaching for the gun, but an officer or officers shout “Let go of the gun!” before three shots are fired.

The officer who shot Hutchinson won’t face any charges, District Attorney Satana Deberry has said.

Since 2013 there have been seven fatal police shootings involving Durham police and on fatal shooting in Durham involving the State Highway Patrol. There was one non-fatal shooting since then involving the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

