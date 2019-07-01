1 dead after reported stolen-car chase in Johnston County, Clayton authorities say

1 dead after car chase in Clayton A person has died after a car chase east of Claytoninitiated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol after the report of a a stolen vehicle .Investigators with the Highway Patrol are on the scene of the wreck east of Clayton on Business U.S. 70 Monday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A person has died after a car chase east of Claytoninitiated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol after the report of a a stolen vehicle .Investigators with the Highway Patrol are on the scene of the wreck east of Clayton on Business U.S. 70 Monday.

A person died after a car chase Monday afternoon east of Clayton in Johnston County, town officials say.

The chase was initiated by the N.C. Highway Patrol after the report of a stolen vehicle, according to a Clayton news release.

A tow truck was stolen from a used car lot in Smithfield, multiple media outlets reported. Officers from Four Oaks, Smithfield and Clayton joined the chase, it was reported. The chase ended when the tow truck ran over stop sticks officers placed across the westbound lanes of Business U.S. 70 and crashed into a wooded area, WNCN reported.

A person shot at a State Trooper during the pursuit, according to multiple media outlets.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Investigators with the Highway Patrol are on the scene of the wreck east of Clayton.

Aerial video from ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, showed an overturned white tow truck in a wooded area near Hardee Lane.

The area was cordoned off with crime-scene tape, the video showed.

The highway was closed for a short time around 4:30 but has since reopened, video showed. Eastbound traffic was down to one lane, while both lanes were open for westbound traffic.

This is a developing story. Check by back for updates.