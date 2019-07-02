Dead man identified after fatal chase, exchange of gunfire with NC Highway Patrol

1 dead after car chase in Clayton A person has died after a car chase east of Claytoninitiated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol after the report of a a stolen vehicle .Investigators with the Highway Patrol are on the scene of the wreck east of Clayton on Business U.S. 70 Monday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A person has died after a car chase east of Claytoninitiated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol after the report of a a stolen vehicle .Investigators with the Highway Patrol are on the scene of the wreck east of Clayton on Business U.S. 70 Monday.

A 26-year-old man who died after after exchanging gunfire with state troopers and crashing a stolen truck Monday has been identified as Enrique Lopez of Smithfield, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Lopez was “struck by a trooper’s gunfire” and died after running off U.S. 70 Business in Johnston County. The state Medical Examiner’s Office is still determining his cause of death, the Highway Patrol said in a news release Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, a female acquaintance of Lopez was found dead at about 6:30 a.m., WRAL reported.

Smithfield police haven’t released details about the woman’s death, including whether it was connected to the chase, according to the station.

The chase began after state troopers responded to a “report of a stolen tow truck” at about 4:20 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

“During the pursuit, Lopez began shooting at pursuing troopers who then returned fire as they neared the city of Clayton,” the Highway Patrol said.

The pursuit ended when Lopez crashed into a tree on the eastbound shoulder of U.S. 70 Business. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper J. J. Kiser, who has been with the Highway Patrol for nine years, has been placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure when the Highway Patrol investigates a shooting by one of its troopers, according to a news release.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.