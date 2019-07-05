Local

Here are the candidates running for Raleigh mayor and city council

Here’s a look at the Raleigh mayoral candidates

Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarland is not seeking an other term. Here's a look at the candidates who have announced to replace her in this year's mayoral race. Election day is Oct. 8, 2019. By
RALEIGH

All eight seats on the Raleigh City Council, including the mayor’s spot, are up for grabs this October.

People interested in serving on the city board have two weeks — from July 5 to July 19 — to file to run. The mayor and two at-large seats are elected by everyone within the city, while district candidates can only be voted on by people who live in the district. The terms are for two-years.

Raleigh’s municipal election is Oct. 8, 2019, and early voting starts on Sept. 18.

This story will continue to update throughout the next two weeks.

Here are the candidates who filed Friday. An asterisk designates an incumbent.

You can find Cary Town Council candidates at http://bit.ly/CaryCandidates2019 and and other Wake County town and city candidates at http://bit.ly/WakeCountyLocalCandidates.

Raleigh Mayor

Nancy McFarlane announced in March she would not seek a fifth term as the city’s mayor. At least five candidates expressed interest in the position before filing began.

George Knott

  • Age: 42
  • Address: Ortega Road
  • Occupation: Musician
  • Political experience (elected or appointed): None
  • Campaign website: www.george4raleigh.com

Justin Sutton:

  • Age: 30
  • Address: Sandy Creek Drive
  • Occupation: Procurement Attorney for the state of North Carolina
  • Political experience (elected or appointed): None
  • Campaign website: www.suttonformayor.com/

Raleigh At-Large (2 seats)

The two candidates with the most votes will be elected.

Russ Stephenson*

  • Age: 63
  • Address: Oberlin Drive
  • Occupation: Architect and urban design consultant
  • Political experience (elected or appointed): Raleigh City Council member since 2005.
  • Campaign website: www.russforraleigh.com/

Raleigh District A

Dickie Thompson announced in July he would not seek a third term representing North Raleigh.

Patrick Buffkin

  • Age: 36
  • Address: Apache Drive
  • Occupation: staff attorney with the N.C. Utilities Commission
  • Political experience (elected or appointed): Current member of the Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Greenways Advisory Board
  • Campaign website: www.patrickforraleigh.com

Sam Hershey

  • Age: 42
  • Address: Cedarhurst Drive
  • Occupation: Founder of Evim Solutions LLC
  • Political experience (elected or appointed): None
  • Campaign website: www.samforraleigh.com/

Raleigh District B

This district includes the northeast section of Raleigh.

David Cox*

  • Age: 61
  • Address: Stoneytrace Court
  • Occupation: computer scientist with ABB Company
  • Political experience (elected or appointed): Raleigh City Council member since 2015
  • Campaign website: www.dcoxforcouncil.com

Raleigh District C

This district includes the southeast section of Raleigh.

Corey Branch*

  • Age: 41
  • Address: Lake Trout Lane
  • Occupation: Associate Director of Technology for AT&T.
  • Political experience (elected or appointed): Raleigh City Council member since 2015
  • Campaign website: www.coreybranch.com

Wanda Hunter

  • Age: 39
  • Address: Raleigh Boulevard
  • Occupation: Finance Manager for Blueprint North Carolina
  • Political experience (elected or appointed): none
  • Campaign website: Under development

Ricky Scott

  • Age: 58
  • Address: Farris Court
  • Occupation: Teaching and learning consulting

  • Political experience (elected or appointed): Current chairperson of the Raleigh Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities, former Human Relations Committee member.
  • Campaign website: Under development

Raleigh District D

This district includes the southwest section of Raleigh. No candidates have filed as of July 5, 2019.

Raleigh District E

This district includes the northwest section of Raleigh. No candidates have filed as of July 5, 2019.

