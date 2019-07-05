Here are the candidates running for Raleigh mayor and city council

Here’s a look at the Raleigh mayoral candidates Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarland is not seeking an other term. Here's a look at the candidates who have announced to replace her in this year's mayoral race. Election day is Oct. 8, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarland is not seeking an other term. Here's a look at the candidates who have announced to replace her in this year's mayoral race. Election day is Oct. 8, 2019.

All eight seats on the Raleigh City Council, including the mayor’s spot, are up for grabs this October.

People interested in serving on the city board have two weeks — from July 5 to July 19 — to file to run. The mayor and two at-large seats are elected by everyone within the city, while district candidates can only be voted on by people who live in the district. The terms are for two-years.

Raleigh’s municipal election is Oct. 8, 2019, and early voting starts on Sept. 18.

This story will continue to update throughout the next two weeks.

Here are the candidates who filed Friday. An asterisk designates an incumbent.

You can find Cary Town Council candidates at http://bit.ly/CaryCandidates2019 and and other Wake County town and city candidates at http://bit.ly/WakeCountyLocalCandidates.

Raleigh Mayor

Nancy McFarlane announced in March she would not seek a fifth term as the city’s mayor. At least five candidates expressed interest in the position before filing began.

George Knott

Age: 42

Address: Ortega Road

Occupation: Musician

Political experience (elected or appointed): None

Campaign website: www.george4raleigh.com

Justin Sutton:

Age: 30

Address: Sandy Creek Drive

Occupation: Procurement Attorney for the state of North Carolina

Political experience (elected or appointed): None

Campaign website: www.suttonformayor.com/

Raleigh At-Large (2 seats)

The two candidates with the most votes will be elected.

Russ Stephenson*

Age: 63

Address: Oberlin Drive

Occupation: Architect and urban design consultant

Political experience (elected or appointed): Raleigh City Council member since 2005.

Campaign website: www.russforraleigh.com/

Raleigh District A

Dickie Thompson announced in July he would not seek a third term representing North Raleigh.

Patrick Buffkin

Age: 36

Address: Apache Drive

Occupation: staff attorney with the N.C. Utilities Commission

Political experience (elected or appointed): Current member of the Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Greenways Advisory Board

Campaign website: www.patrickforraleigh.com

Sam Hershey

Age: 42

Address: Cedarhurst Drive

Occupation: Founder of Evim Solutions LLC

Political experience (elected or appointed): None

Campaign website: www.samforraleigh.com/

Raleigh District B

This district includes the northeast section of Raleigh.

David Cox*

Age: 61

Address: Stoneytrace Court

Occupation: computer scientist with ABB Company

Political experience (elected or appointed): Raleigh City Council member since 2015

Campaign website: www.dcoxforcouncil.com

Raleigh District C

This district includes the southeast section of Raleigh.

Corey Branch*

Age: 41

Address: Lake Trout Lane

Occupation: Associate Director of Technology for AT&T.

Political experience (elected or appointed): Raleigh City Council member since 2015

Campaign website: www.coreybranch.com

Wanda Hunter

Age: 39

Address: Raleigh Boulevard

Occupation: Finance Manager for Blueprint North Carolina

Political experience (elected or appointed): none

Campaign website: Under development

Ricky Scott

Age: 58

Address: Farris Court

Occupation: Teaching and learning consulting





Political experience (elected or appointed): Current chairperson of the Raleigh Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities, former Human Relations Committee member.

Campaign website: Under development

Raleigh District D

This district includes the southwest section of Raleigh. No candidates have filed as of July 5, 2019.

Raleigh District E

This district includes the northwest section of Raleigh. No candidates have filed as of July 5, 2019.