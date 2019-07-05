Local
Fire at Crabtree Valley Mall prompts evacuations, quickly extinguished
Raleigh firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a fire in Crabtree Valley Mall’s Macy’s department store, but the fire was quickly extinguished by sprinklers.
Firefighters got the call at 5:37 p.m., according to a report from the fire department, with 35 firefighters responding.
But when they arrived, no flames were showing, according to the report. The sprinkler system in a second-floor fitting room had extinguished it, the report said.
No one was injured, the report said.
CBS17 and WRAL reported nearly stores between Macy’s and the food court were evacuated.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
