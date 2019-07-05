Fire at Crabtree Valley Mall prompts evacuations, quickly extinguished

Parking spaces were limited Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 at Crabtree Valley Mall as hundreds of shoppers return and exchange gifts at Raleigh retailers. tlong@newsobserver.com@newsobser

Raleigh firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a fire in Crabtree Valley Mall’s Macy’s department store, but the fire was quickly extinguished by sprinklers.

Firefighters got the call at 5:37 p.m., according to a report from the fire department, with 35 firefighters responding.

But when they arrived, no flames were showing, according to the report. The sprinkler system in a second-floor fitting room had extinguished it, the report said.

No one was injured, the report said.

CBS17 and WRAL reported nearly stores between Macy’s and the food court were evacuated.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.