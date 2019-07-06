One major store remains closed at Crabtree Valley Mall after fire

The exterior of the Macy’s at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, N.C., in this 2006 file photo. ehyman@newsobserver.com

The Macy’s department store at Crabtree Valley Mall remains closed following damage from a Friday afternoon fire in a fitting room that briefly led to an evacuation.

Raleigh firefighters got the call at 5:37 p.m. Friday, according to a report from the fire department, with 35 firefighters responding, the News & Observer previously reported. But when they arrived, the report said, no flames were showing because they had been extinguished by the sprinkler system in a second-floor fitting room.

“We are thankful that all of our customers and Macy’s colleagues are safe and accounted for, with no injuries,” Julie Bartosz, a Macy’s spokeswoman, said in an email Saturday. “The store is closed today as it undergoes water remediation.”

Bartosz did not say when the Macy’s would reopen. She said an update on store hours would be provided as soon as the reopening was confirmed.

ABC11, the News & Observer’s media partner, reported that investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set.

CBS17 and WRAL reported nearby stores between Macy’s and the food court were evacuated during the fire but the mall was later reopened Friday to the public.