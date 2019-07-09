Two workers hospitalized after construction accident on UNC-Chapel Hill campus

Two hospitalized after UNC-Chapel Hill construction accident Two workers were injured at a construction site on the UNC Chapel Hill campus on July 9, 2019, and taken to UNC Hospital by rescue crews. As reported by our media partner, ABC11 News. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two workers were injured at a construction site on the UNC Chapel Hill campus on July 9, 2019, and taken to UNC Hospital by rescue crews. As reported by our media partner, ABC11 News.

Two contractors were injured when a fortifying beam fell on them at a construction site on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus Tuesday morning.

University officials said both injured workers were conscious when they were rescued by the Chapel Hill Fire Department and taken to UNC Hospitals, but their status is unknown.

The construction accident happened on Medical Drive at South Columbia Street. The workers were repairing a utility vault in front of Mitchell Hall, a UNC academic building.

On Twitter, the fire department described the accident as a trench collapse. Orange County Emergency Services and UNC police also responded to the scene.

South Columbia Street was temporarily closed, and the Chapel Hill Fire Department urged nearby residents to find an alternate route. Traffic appeared to be back to normal by noon.

Chapel Hill public transportation routes serving UNC and UNC Hospitals were detoured. Customers should expect schedule delays, according to Chapel Hill Transit.