Curtain to fall on Chapel Hill’s Lumina Theater in Southern Village this fall

The Lumina Theater is closing its doors in September, according to published reports.

The Lumina Theater, an anchor business in Southern Village, is closing this fall, according to Bryan Properties officials.

D.R. Bryan, president of Bryan Properties Inc., said in an email the five-screen theater will close Sept. 2.

Bryan and his partner, John Fugo, opened the independent movie theater as a second anchor tenant on Market Street in 2000.

The Lumina started with four screens, a large arcade and cafe space, adding a fifth screen in 2005.

The lobby bar was added in 2011, and the projectors recently were upgraded to show digital films.

“There have been changes to the national and local movie market that has caused our attendance numbers to slide,” Bryan Properties officials said in an email to WCHL. The station reported the popular outdoor movie series would continue and a community meeting about the decision would be scheduled soon.

The news follows the Chapel Hill Town Council’s approval in November of a plan to close part of the Aberdeen Street right of way so that the theater could expand 10 feet onto the sidewalk and bring in a partner to open and operate a taphouse.

The roughly 2,500-square-foot taphouse also was slated to fill the space formerly occupied by the theater’s smallest screen and a police substation. Construction was to start this year

The change was expected to keep the theater competitive in the local entertainment market, Bryan Properties project manager Dixon Pitt said at the time.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.