2nd suspect surrenders in shooting death of a 15-year-old Johnston County boy

A man wanted in the shooting death of a Johnston County teenager has been apprehended.

Quashaad Powell surrendered to authorities in Wake County andwas taken to the Johnston County jail Tuesday, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are still looking for a third suspect who has not been identified and no additional information is available at this time, a news release says.

Powell, 19, was wanted for his role in a shooting early Saturday morning on Blackthorne Court in the Cleveland community that killed 15-year-old Kaylen Marion Middleton, investigators say.

Quashaad Powell Johnston County Sheriff's Office

When Johnston County deputies arrived shortly after 1:30 a.m., they found Middleton dead at the scene from a gunshot wound and Desmond Tyrese Barnes, 20, wounded in the foot, according to the release. They were standing outside an apartment building when shots were fired, investigators say.

Powell was charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to the news release.

Joshua Caleb Draughon, 18, of Garner was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection with the shooting, investigators say.

Capt. Jeff Caldwell of the Sheriff’s Office said investigators believe those who were shot knew the people who fled in a vehicle, according to the release.

Middleton was a student at Cleveland High School.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 919-989-5010.