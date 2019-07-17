Apex High and two other Wake schools get new principals

(From left to right) A. Elaine Hofmann is the new principal of Apex High School. Denise Tillery is the new principal of Heritage Elementary School. Jena Wojdylo-Kehler is the new principal of Lead Mine Elementary School.

Three Wake County schools, including Apex High, now have new principals to lead them in the upcoming school year.

The Wake County school board announced Tuesday that A. Elaine Hofmann will start as principal of Apex High School on Aug. 12. She will receive a salary of $123,368. She replaces John Williams, who served as interim principal for the past year after Diann Kearney retired in June 2018.

Hofmann will lead Apex High, where construction crews are finishing a $103 million renovation of the campus before classes resume in August. Students and staff spent the past two years at Green Level High in Cary during the renovation project.

Hofmann has been principal of Salem Middle School in Apex since 2015 after spending eight years as an assistant principal at Cary High School. Craig Matthews will serve as Salem’s interim principal from Aug. 12 to Oct. 11.

Also on Tuesday, the school board announced that:

▪ Denise Tillery will become principal of Heritage Elementary School in Wake Forest. Her salary is $113,585. She replaces Jennifer Abraham, who left to become principal of Richland Creek Elementary.

Tillery is Wake’s senior director of curriculum development. She was principal of Wake Forest Elementary School from 2004 to 2011 before moving to central office.

Charles Langley’s contract as interim principal at Heritage was extended to Aug. 30.

▪ Jena Wojdylo-Kehler was named principal of Lead Mine Elementary School in Raleigh. Her salary is $99.862. She replaces Aaron Marcin, who left to become principal of East Millbrook Middle School.

Wojdylo-Kehler has been an assistant principal at Cedar Fork Elementary School in Morrisville since 2015.

▪ Thomas Dixon will be interim principal of Fuquay-Varina High School from Aug. 1 to Sept. 1. He’ll lead the school as it transitions to its temporary home at Willow Spring High while its campus is renovated.

▪ Freda Cole will be interim principal of Apex Elementary School from July 8 to Aug. 16.