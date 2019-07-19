Ramp from Raleigh’s Peace Street onto Capital Boulevard will close next week

Capital Boulevard bridge replacements explained in visualization Work is underway to replace two bridges in Raleigh - one on Capital Blvd. over Peace Street and another on Wade Avenue over Capital. Both bridges are classified as "structurally deficient" due to age. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Work is underway to replace two bridges in Raleigh - one on Capital Blvd. over Peace Street and another on Wade Avenue over Capital. Both bridges are classified as "structurally deficient" due to age.

Drivers who use Peace Street to get on northbound Capital Boulevard will have to find an alternate route starting Tuesday.

Contractors for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close the ramp onto northbound Capital so it can be demolished and rebuilt. NCDOT says the ramp will be closed for up to three months.

The work is part of a larger overhaul of a mile-long stretch of Capital just north of downtown that includes new bridges at the Wade Avenue and Peace Street interchanges.

The NCDOT says detour signs will direct drivers to take Peace to Person Street and head north to Wake Forest Road and to Capital.

But drivers who use the Peace Street ramp to take Capital to westbound Wade Avenue will want to consider alternatives. They could take Peace over to Glenwood Avenue, then head north to Wade. Or, if they’re coming out of downtown, they could get on McDowell Street, which turns into northbound Capital, and avoid Peace altogether.

The ramp is scheduled to close at about 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The construction work is expected to be finished this fall. Still ahead is the building of a second span to carry northbound Capital Boulevard over Peace Street. For more information, go to www.ncdot.gov/projects/capital-blvd-bridges/