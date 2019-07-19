Delta Air Lines adds another daily nonstop from RDU starting in September

Delta Air Lines will begin offering daily nonstop flights between RDU and Jacksonville, Fla., in September. AP

The busiest airline at Raleigh-Durham International Airport will expand again in September with new nonstop daily flights to Jacksonville, Florida.

Delta Air Lines will begin the flights on Sept. 7. They will be the only daily nonstops between the two airports; Frontier Airlines began flying nonstop between RDU and Jacksonville on April 30, but only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Delta’s Jacksonville flights will leave RDU at 8 p.m., and the returning flight will depart Jacksonville at 6 a.m. They’ll be on Delta’s regional carriers, on either 69-seat CRJ-700 or 76-seat CRJ-900 jets.

Delta handles nearly 31 percent of the travelers through RDU, carrying more than 400,000 in and out of the Triangle in June alone, according to the airport. American, the second-busiest airline, accounts for about 23 percent of passengers.

Delta has made RDU one of its largest non-hub airports. It has more than doubled its service from the Triangle since 2010, by adding more than 25,000 available seats a week and nonstop flights to 20 destinations.

The airline now has up to 81 flights a day from RDU, to 31 nonstop destinations, including three it added earlier this year: New Orleans, Pittsburgh and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.