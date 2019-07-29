Durham police investigate fatal Sunday night shooting

Police investigate man found dead after Durham shooting A man was found dead in Durham on Sunday night after a report of a shooting, according to police. Officers responded to the 900 block of Wadesboro St., Durham police said. They found a man’s body outside with an apparent gunshot wound. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man was found dead in Durham on Sunday night after a report of a shooting, according to police. Officers responded to the 900 block of Wadesboro St., Durham police said. They found a man’s body outside with an apparent gunshot wound.

A man was found dead in Durham on Sunday night after a report of a shooting, according to police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Wadesboro Street, Durham police said. They found a man’s body outside with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police have not identified the man.

As of July 20, there have been 22 homicides in Durham, compared to 17 at this time last year, according to police statistics.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting Sunday is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.