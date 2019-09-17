Woman with broken-down car killed by SUV in Durham, police say

A woman died on Miami Boulevard on Tuesday morning after getting out of her disabled car and being struck by an SUV, ABC11 reports.

Durham police shut down the street near Lumley Road just after 3 a.m. As they investigated, they discovered the woman’s body and concluded she had been struck by an oncoming vehicle, said the station, which is The News & Observer’s media partner.

Police later found a second male victim walking near the crash scene and took him to Duke Hospital, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday, ABC11 reported.

Miami Boulevard was still closed at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW