Man killed in hit and run while changing tire on I-40 in Orange County

A man changing his tire on the side of Interstate 40 was hit and killed early Monday morning according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

DeShawn Perry, 33, was killed at around 3:30 a.m. near where I-40 and I-85 split in Orange County, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The case is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

No vehicle description has been released so far.

This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.