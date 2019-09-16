Crime

Man killed in hit and run while changing tire on I-40 in Orange County

A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident while changing his tire on the side of Interstate 40 in Orange County around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2019. As reported by our media partner, ABC11 News. By
ORANGE COUNTY

A man changing his tire on the side of Interstate 40 was hit and killed early Monday morning according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

DeShawn Perry, 33, was killed at around 3:30 a.m. near where I-40 and I-85 split in Orange County, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The case is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

No vehicle description has been released so far.

This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Ashad Hajela
Ashad Hajela reports on public safety for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He studied journalism at New York University.
