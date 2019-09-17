UNC Children’s Hospital can resume complex heart surgeries after independent review

NYT investigation exposes trouble for tiny hearts at UNC A New York Times investigation gives a rare look at the UNC Children’s Hospital, as doctors weigh ethical obligations to patients while staff worried about harm to the pediatric cardiac surgery program, from secret audio provided to the Times. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A New York Times investigation gives a rare look at the UNC Children’s Hospital, as doctors weigh ethical obligations to patients while staff worried about harm to the pediatric cardiac surgery program, from secret audio provided to the Times.

North Carolina Children’s Hospital is allowed to resume complex pediatric heart surgeries after a review by an outside advisory board, UNC Health Care announced Tuesday.

The pediatric cardiology program stopped some child heart surgeries, STAT 4 and 5, after a story in the New York Times revealed high death rates and problems in the UNC-run hospital in Chapel Hill.

The advisory board commended UNC Health Care’s “commitment to programmatic quality and improvement” and issued several other recommendations to improve the program in its report.

“It is clear that the culture of the program has significantly and fundamentally improved with the establishment of new leadership at both the divisional and departmental levels,” the report said.

In addition to allowing the hospital to resume complex surgeries, the advisory board suggested hiring an additional full-time senior pediatric cardiac surgeon, potentially joining efforts with another regional or national congenital heart program and developing a dedicated pediatric cardiac surgical team that can provide 24-7 coverage every day of the year.

“We have made significant investments over the years to improve our pediatric cardiology program, and will continue to make further enhancements because we recognize the importance of caring for very sick children with incredibly complex medical problems,” UNC Health Care CEO Dr. Wesley Burks said in a news release.

The North Carolina Children’s Hospital on the UNC campus in Chapel Hill. News & Observer file photo

The report noted ongoing improvements, including expanding faculty, creating a dedicated pediatric cardiac intensive care unit and adding advanced practice nurses or physician assistants in the division of pediatric cardiology. It also encouraged continued investment in improving the process for monitoring the quality and outcomes of cases in the pediatric cardiac surgical program.

Faculty and hospital leadership were interviewed for the report. The group also assessed programmatic structure and patient outcomes. The UNC Health Care Board of Directors, who appointed the advisory board, reviewed its report on Monday.

The report and recommendations come on the heels of other surveys of the program by the Joint Commission and the N.C. Department of Health & Human Services. Those surveys discovered there were no issues or deficiencies in the program, UNC Health Care said.

“On behalf of the UNC Health Care Board of Directors, I’d like to thank the External Advisory Board for its work, and everyone across the health system who remains committed to providing excellent care for all our patients,” Charlie Owen, chairman of the UNC Health Care Board of Directors, said in a news release. “We are pleased with both long term and recent improvements to the program and fully support additional enhancements to ensure that our pediatric heart surgery program is one of the best in the country.”