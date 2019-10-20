Small plane approaching RDU lost from radar near Umstead State Park

image to accompany breaking news

A small plane has reportedly crashed at it approached Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday evening, briefly halting all flights in and out of the airport.

At about 7:25 p.m., Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers notified the airport that they had lost radar contact with a plane as it approached RDU. A statement from the airport said the small general aviation aircraft was near William B. Umstead State Park, which borders the east side of RDU.

RDU said “search and rescue operations have been initiated,” and that the airport has reopened. Further details about the fate of the plane were not available.

Several incoming flights were diverted from the airport, but most have either since arrived or are en route. Several outgoing flights have been delayed as well.

People meeting an arriving flight should check with the airline or check the flight status at www.rdu.com/airline-information/flight-status/

This is a developing story.