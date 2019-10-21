Crews find plane that went missing from RDU in wooded area of Umstead State Park

UPDATE, 10:20 a.m.

RDU officials confirmed that search and rescue crews have located the small plane that went missing on approach Sunday night. The plane apparently crashed into the forest at Umstead State Park.

This is a developing story.

Previously:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Search efforts resumed Monday morning for a small private plane that went missing as it approached Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday evening.

The missing plane had not been located as of 8:45 a.m.. Monday, but searchers have narrowed the area of William B. Umstead State Park where they are looking for it, said airport spokeswoman Crystal Feldman. She could not be more specific about the search area, but all of Umstead State Park will be closed Monday.

Feldman said the Raleigh Fire Department was leading the search, with help from numerous area fire and law enforcement departments. Late Sunday, a State Highway Patrol helicopter was “searching for a heat signature on the ground,” which might indicate the plane’s location.

“Umstead State Park is 5,200 acres of dense forest with few roads and little to no light,” Feldman said Sunday. “It could take a very long time for us to find this plane.”

Feldman said the search was suspended about 2 a.m. Monday, then resumed at dawn. She said she had no information about the aircraft, including the number of people on board or where the flight originated.

“Our primary goal right now is to find that airplane,” she said. “All of our focus is on that operation.”

At about 7:25 p.m. Sunday, Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers notified the airport that they had lost radar contact with a plane as it approached RDU. A statement from the airport said the small general aviation aircraft was near Umstead State Park, which borders the east side of RDU.

The FAA later said the plane was a Piper PA-32, a single-engine plane that seats up to six people. The federal agency said the plane was approaching Runway 32, a small general aviation runway that runs east-west, perpendicular to the airport’s two main runways.

The airport’s runways were closed for about 20 minutes as fire and rescue crews responded to the report of a missing plane.