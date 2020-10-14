Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

North Carolina adds 1,900-plus coronavirus cases as hospitalizations rise

RALEIGH

North Carolina added another 1,926 cases to its running coronavirus total Wednesday as the pandemic’s grip on the state continued to send more patients to hospitals.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 236,407 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up nearly 2,000 from Tuesday’s total.

DHHS has now reported daily case increases higher than 1,000 every day since Oct. 4, and frequently higher than 2,000.

The state’s seven-day average hit 1,920 Wednesday, DHHS reported, up from 1,889 in Tuesday’s report.

COVID-19’s death toll in North Carolina rose by 40 people Wednesday, reaching 3,856 statewide since the pandemic began.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Meanwhile, hospital cases reached 1,152 statewide, 23 higher than on Tuesday. With 97% of hospitals reporting, DHHS showed 467 empty intensive-care beds, a one-day drop of 71 statewide.

Testing continued to ramp up across the state, reaching 3.45 million Wednesday. That total represents a 22,345 increase of tests on Tuesday.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard showed positive test results at 6.6%, higher than the 5% goal set by state health officials but lower than recent October days, when it has surged as high as 7.9%.

Free COVID-19 testing

Here are free testing sites this week. If you are interested, contact the site before going to confirm testing criteria, including registration at tinyurl.com/y4axm76v

All-access digital subscription

To support vital, local reporting like the coronavirus coverage, please sign up for a digital subscription to newsobserver.com

VIEW OFFER

WAKE COUNTY

DURHAM COUNTY

ORANGE COUNTY

CHATHAM COUNTY

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in North Carolina
See all stories
Profile Image of Josh Shaffer
Josh Shaffer
Josh Shaffer covers Wake County and federal courts. He has been a reporter for The News & Observer since 2004 and previously wrote a column about unusual people and places.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

To support vital, local reporting like the coronavirus coverage, please sign up for a digital subscription to newsobserver.com

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use