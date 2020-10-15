Rising COVID-19 cases put NC in the ‘Red Zone’ according to a White House report

North Carolina recorded 2,532 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a day-over-day increase of more than 600.

The new case number is likely the highest reported in a single day.

In late September, the state Department of Health and Human Services added 4,563 positive results from antigen tests in addition to molecular tests, resulting in a single-day increase of 6,142. But that addition reflected the state backfilling data to May, not a spike of cases diagnosed in one day.

Total daily cases in the last seven days are 8% higher than the previous seven. New lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached peaks in October that were last seen in July.

The most recent White House Coronavirus Task Force report put North Carolina in the “red zone” for new coronavirus cases, The Center for Public Integrity reported. North Carolina is one of 26 states where there were more than 100 new cases for every 100,000 residents.

The state was in the red zone in early September, The News & Observer reported, but had hovered in the orange zone since then.

The state Department of Health and Human Services has counted 238,939 coronavirus infections since the pandemic started in March.

DHHS reported 1,140 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized Wednesday, with 96% of hospitals reporting. That’s down from the 1,152 hospitalized Tuesday, when 97% of hospitals sent in their information.

The state added 18 additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,874 since the first two in March.

On Tuesday, 6.6% of coronavirus tests showed positive results. The percentage positive rate is higher than the 5% that state officials want.

Gov. Roy Cooper is set to talk about the state’s coronavirus response Thursday afternoon.

The pandemic and the public health policies meant to slow spread of the virus are major campaign issues in North Carolina and the rest of the country. North Carolina’s pandemic response was central to Wednesday night’s gubernatorial debate between Cooper, a Democrat, and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, The News & Observer reported.