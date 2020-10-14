Cooper, Forest spar in only governor’s race debate over COVID-19, masks, schools

In their first and only debate, North Carolina incumbent Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest sparred over coronavirus response, masks, tax cuts and education.

The pandemic response dominated the first half of the debate Wednesday night, which also covered health care, education and hurricanes.

Forest, 53, and Cooper, 63, stood in UNC-TV’s studio with moderator Wes Goforth and a few technicians, but no one else. They were all divided by plexiglass barriers.

In Cooper’s opening statement, he said the plexiglass is needed because of Forest’s in-person campaign events without masks or social distancing.

“You cannot wish the pandemic away. It doesn’t work that way,” Cooper said.

Forest said he’s not doing that.

“There’s no doubt there’s a pandemic and there’s no doubt it’s real,” he said.

But Forest said Cooper should have focused on the COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and protecting those most vulnerable to the virus.

A considerable amount of time was spent on the subject of masks and face coverings. Cooper issued a statewide mask mandate in June, which follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the other public health officials.

Forest said he’s not convinced that masks work, and said Cooper should instead be focused on protecting the most vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic — people living in nursing homes.

Forest repeated a previous campaign statement that he would lift the statewide mask mandate if he became governor, and questioned the science of wearing masks.

Cooper came down hard on the masks issue, citing the need for restrictions to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

“Really Dan, really? Masks don’t work?” Cooper said.

On the subject of education, Cooper said Forest’s news conference calling to reopen all K-12 schools, was using children “as political pawns.”

Forest said that as soon as he is governor, schools will reopen, adding that private schools have already been open for several weeks. Private schools do not need to comply with the governor’s guidelines for public school districts.

Cooper has a comfortable lead in several recent polls. While devoting much of his campaign to the pandemic response, Cooper also has supported Medicaid expansion and teacher raises, two issues that led to the 2019 state budget stalemate with the Republican-led General Assembly.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

