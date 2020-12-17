After huge traffic jams, Dix Park light show is scaled back and some refunds are issued

WRAL will refund thousands of tickets to the new Nights of Lights holiday show at Raleigh’s Dix Park starting Thursday night, in an effort to ease large traffic problems created by the show for the past two nights.

The show is sponsored by WRAL, in partnership with the City of Raleigh and Artsplosure/First Night Raleigh.

WRAL posted a news story Thursday saying that all tickets sold for 8, 8:30 and 9 p.m. will be refunded for all remaining nights of the light show, Dec. 17-31.

The ticketed, drive-through display opened with a preview on Tuesday and caused significant traffic delays along Western Boulevard, with some visitors reporting that they waited up to two hours to enter the park. WRAL said that a special time slot for bicyclists contributed to the delay and that things should improve on the following nights.

But more than 100 families were turned away from Wednesday night’s light show, WRAL said. On social media, ticket holders complained of gridlock lasting as long as three hours.

WRAL and the City of Raleigh issued the following statement:

“We would like to apologize for the traffic tie-ups and delays that motorists have encountered as they’ve made their way to the evening winter wonderland of lights in Dorothea Dix Park. While many have expressed gratitude for a wonderful light show and festive event, we know that many of you have been disappointed with the experience. For that we are truly sorry. Our goal was and continues to be to provide a socially distanced, safe, family-friendly experience to celebrate the holiday season.”

Anyone who was unable to get into the show on Wednesday can get a refund through eTix, where tickets were purchased.

Tickets will be honored for all time slots from 5:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m.

The 1.3-mile light show runs through Dec. 31 and tickets are required in advance. Tickets are sold according to specific 30-minute time slots. As of Wednesday, tickets were already sold out through Dec. 25, but available for Dec. 26-31.

Tickets cost $15 per car or truck and $30 for SUVs and vans, with some discount nights available. The show is at 75 Hunt Drive, Raleigh.

