Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

NC sets COVID-19 hospitalization high for 3rd straight day; positive test rate surges

COVID-19 tests taken Saturday came back positive at the highest single-day rate since mid-July, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.

Of Saturday’s tests, 9.5% have come back positive so far. That pulled the seven-day rolling positivity rate average up from 7.4% to 7.8%.

State officials fighting the coronavirus pandemic have consistently said they want to see the positive test rate around 5%.

Hospitalizations also hit a record level Monday, with DHHS reporting 1,966 patients with the virus statewide. That data was based on reporting from 96% of hospitals statewide.

Hospitalizations had already set new highs on Saturday and Sunday.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

DHHS reported 2,734 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the 22nd-highest daily case total since the pandemic started in March. The rolling seven-day new cases average is now 3,617.

This breaking news story will be updated. Please retrun for a fuller report.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in North Carolina
See all stories
Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer
Adam Wagner
Adam Wagner is a Report for America member covering North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, as well as efforts to prepare the state for future storms. He previously worked at the Wilmington StarNews, where he covered multiple beats, including the environment.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use