NC sets COVID-19 hospitalization high for 3rd straight day; positive test rate surges

COVID-19 tests taken Saturday came back positive at the highest single-day rate since mid-July, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.

Of Saturday’s tests, 9.5% have come back positive so far. That pulled the seven-day rolling positivity rate average up from 7.4% to 7.8%.

State officials fighting the coronavirus pandemic have consistently said they want to see the positive test rate around 5%.

Hospitalizations also hit a record level Monday, with DHHS reporting 1,966 patients with the virus statewide. That data was based on reporting from 96% of hospitals statewide.

Hospitalizations had already set new highs on Saturday and Sunday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

DHHS reported 2,734 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the 22nd-highest daily case total since the pandemic started in March. The rolling seven-day new cases average is now 3,617.

This breaking news story will be updated. Please retrun for a fuller report.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER