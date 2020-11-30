Local
NC sets COVID-19 hospitalization high for 3rd straight day; positive test rate surges
COVID-19 tests taken Saturday came back positive at the highest single-day rate since mid-July, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.
Of Saturday’s tests, 9.5% have come back positive so far. That pulled the seven-day rolling positivity rate average up from 7.4% to 7.8%.
State officials fighting the coronavirus pandemic have consistently said they want to see the positive test rate around 5%.
Hospitalizations also hit a record level Monday, with DHHS reporting 1,966 patients with the virus statewide. That data was based on reporting from 96% of hospitals statewide.
Hospitalizations had already set new highs on Saturday and Sunday.
DHHS reported 2,734 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the 22nd-highest daily case total since the pandemic started in March. The rolling seven-day new cases average is now 3,617.
